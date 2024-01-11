CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 200 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

