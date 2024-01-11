CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 318 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.95.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $316.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 179.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $118,482,205. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

