CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $435,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,845,000 after purchasing an additional 551,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after purchasing an additional 368,745 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.73.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $115.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

