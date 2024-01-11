Cencora (NYSE:COR) Sets New 1-Year High at $213.65

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $213.65 and last traded at $213.52, with a volume of 941053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Barclays began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cencora in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.08.

Get Cencora alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

Cencora Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.72.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,377 shares of company stock worth $261,764,507 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,996,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,888,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cencora by 6.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 85.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.