Cencora (NYSE:COR) Sets New 1-Year High at $213.65

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $213.65 and last traded at $213.52, with a volume of 941053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Barclays began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cencora in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.08.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Cencora
Cencora Price Performance
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.
Cencora Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,338,377 shares of company stock worth $261,764,507 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,996,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,888,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cencora by 6.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 85.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- WD-40 Company Stock: Reversal with room to run
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.