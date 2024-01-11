CBOE Vest Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,763 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $20,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 52.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Dover Trading Down 0.8 %

DOV stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.02. 266,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,549. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

