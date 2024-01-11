CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys 37,486 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $252.03. 233,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,183. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

