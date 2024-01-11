CBOE Vest Financial LLC Acquires 7,818 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Humana by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Humana by 503.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana stock traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $454.11. 310,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.71. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

