Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $204.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $189.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CBOE. Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.44.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $175.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.