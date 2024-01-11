Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys 5,112 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3,454.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,383,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,443,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IAU opened at $38.29 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

