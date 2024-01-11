Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grab Stock Performance
Shares of GRAB opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.91. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39.
Grab Profile
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
