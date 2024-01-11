Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.91. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

