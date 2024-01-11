Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 230 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at $166,062,117.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $769,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at $166,062,117.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,899 shares of company stock worth $10,704,238 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $109.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.42. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $207.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

