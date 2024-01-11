Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 15,154 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2,232.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,062,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,415,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile



Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

