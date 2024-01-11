Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in NatWest Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in NatWest Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NWG opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.33.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

