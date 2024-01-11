Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 442 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Shares of Target stock opened at $144.09 on Thursday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.87 and its 200 day moving average is $126.01. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

