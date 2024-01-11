Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 13.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $685,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 78,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $63.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $68.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWX

About Southwest Gas

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.