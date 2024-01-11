Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.86.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $167.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.26. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $67.60 and a 1 year high of $171.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.