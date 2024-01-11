Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $39.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329,168 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,250,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,505 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,217,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,859,000 after buying an additional 1,313,734 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

