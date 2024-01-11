Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target at $6.40

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.02. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. Analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 99,477 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

