Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) PT at $153.40

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on TFI International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

TFI International Stock Down 0.0 %

TFII stock opened at $133.74 on Thursday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $100.96 and a twelve month high of $138.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.05.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TFI International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,941,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

