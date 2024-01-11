Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 5.3 %

BYFC opened at $6.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $61.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.71. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.