Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $122,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $9.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,072.99. 396,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,923. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,008.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $914.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $559.11 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

