Brady Family Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Shares of WMT opened at $159.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

