Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $127.19 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $131.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.68%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

