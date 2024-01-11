Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.79. The stock had a trading volume of 232,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,855. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.44 and its 200 day moving average is $112.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

