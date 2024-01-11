Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 2,030,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,173,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

BYND has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $531.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.31.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

