Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $948,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $297.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.97. The stock had a trading volume of 292,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

