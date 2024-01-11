BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

BCE Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BCE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,848. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.61.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.67%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.