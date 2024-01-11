B. Riley Lowers Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $23.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $25.35 on Monday. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Capital Southwest’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 121.93%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 420.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after purchasing an additional 610,502 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 128,670 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth $1,744,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 89,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

