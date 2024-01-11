Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $34.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $599,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $599,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,885 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

