Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADP opened at $235.29 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.30.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.
Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
