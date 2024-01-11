Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) vs. YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS) Head to Head Analysis

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) and Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.5% of YS Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Atossa Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

YS Biopharma has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atossa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YS Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atossa Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for YS Biopharma and Atossa Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

YS Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 842.55%. Atossa Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 448.25%. Given YS Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe YS Biopharma is more favorable than Atossa Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares YS Biopharma and Atossa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YS Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Atossa Therapeutics N/A -24.80% -23.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YS Biopharma and Atossa Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YS Biopharma $100.00 million 0.52 -$21.17 million N/A N/A Atossa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$26.96 million ($0.24) -3.80

YS Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Atossa Therapeutics.

Summary

YS Biopharma beats Atossa Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001. It operates in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer. It is also developing AT-H201 for lung injury caused by cancer treatment. In addition, the company develops immunotherapy/chimeric antigen receptor therapy programs. It has a research agreement with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inc. to support research of cytokine-coated nanoparticles for the treatment of breast cancer. The company was formerly known as Atossa Genetics Inc. and changed its name to Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2020. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

