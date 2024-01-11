AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) PT Raised to $38.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.44. 32,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,535. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.09.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $190.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. Research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,152.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 22,972.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

