Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,323,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $97,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 211,746 shares of company stock worth $46,252,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET opened at $249.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.51. Arista Networks has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $251.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

