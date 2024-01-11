Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives $86.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.89.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland
Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance
NYSE:ADM opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.
About Archer-Daniels-Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Archer-Daniels-Midland
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.