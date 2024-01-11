Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives $86.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

