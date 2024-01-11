Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00.

APLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 328.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

