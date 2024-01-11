AON (NYSE:AON) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $321.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $351.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AON. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $340.07.

NYSE AON opened at $299.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

