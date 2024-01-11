Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $66.14 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28. The firm has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

