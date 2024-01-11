Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.1 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $522.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $80.63 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

