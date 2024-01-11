Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

