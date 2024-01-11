Angeles Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IEFA opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

