Angeles Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 172,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.