Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

