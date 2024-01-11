Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 577 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $87.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

