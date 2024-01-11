Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,784 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 2.0 %

MO stock opened at $41.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

