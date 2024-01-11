Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 774 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 56,378 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $156.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

