Analyzing Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) and Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF)

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report) and Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stillfront Group AB (publ) and Golden Matrix Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stillfront Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Matrix Group $41.97 million 1.95 -$250,000.00 ($0.10) -22.70

Stillfront Group AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Matrix Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stillfront Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Golden Matrix Group -8.96% -12.32% -11.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and Golden Matrix Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stillfront Group AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Golden Matrix Group has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.21%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than Stillfront Group AB (publ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Golden Matrix Group beats Stillfront Group AB (publ) on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What's the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online. Its games portfolio also include Tarneeb, Trix, Hand, Dominoes, Baloot, Estimation, Battle pirates, Rise of Firstborn, War Commander, Vega Conflict, War Commander: Rogue Assault, Ludo Club, Teen Patti Gold, Parchis Club, Tabou Stories, My Story, Hollywood Story, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, OFM, Shakes & Fidget, ManagerZone Football and Hockey, Word Collect, Trivia Star, Fun Frenzy Trivia, Albion Online, Home Design Makeover, Property Brothers Home Design, and Shishinogotoku. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

