Analysts Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) PT at $422.14

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $422.14.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

KNSL opened at $371.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $250.90 and a 52 week high of $457.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

