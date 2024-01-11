Analysts Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price at $235.50

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get First Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FSLR

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $827,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $162.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.33. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Solar will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.