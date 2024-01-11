Analysts Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target at $7.88

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Beyond Meat

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beyond Meat Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 47.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.31.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.