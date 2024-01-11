Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Target Price at GBX 491.67

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 491.67 ($6.27).
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 571 ($7.28) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BDEV
Barratt Developments Trading Up 0.1 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Barratt Developments
In related news, insider Caroline Silver bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £39,700 ($50,605.48). Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.